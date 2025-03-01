Telangana Tunnel Accident: Rescue Operation Nears Final Stage; Government Denies Reports of Bodies Found

Hyderabad: The rescue operation to save eight individuals trapped in a partially collapsed tunnel in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district has entered its final stage on Saturday, one week after the tragic incident.

The government has refuted reports claiming that bodies have been found inside the tunnel.

Intensified Rescue Operations

Ambulances have been stationed near the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel, as rescue teams intensify desilting and machine-cutting operations. Multiple rescue teams, including personnel from the Army, Navy, NDRF, SDRF, Singareni Mines Rescue, Fire Services, National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), HYDRAA, South Central Railway plasma cutters, and Rat Miners, are focusing on five locations identified by NGRI after scanning the accident site with Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR).

Trapped Persons and Ongoing Efforts

The NGRI experts detected soft material under the debris in the last 10-15 meters of the tunnel but were unsure whether it was human remains. Efforts to clear five to seven-meter-high silt deposits at these locations are ongoing.

The rescue teams are also working on repairing the conveyor belt. Once operational, this will help speed up the pace of the rescue operation. However, continuous water seepage remains the biggest challenge hindering the progress.

Government Refutes Body Discovery Reports

Nagarkurnool District Collector Badavath Santosh denied claims that bodies had been discovered during the rescue operations. He requested the media to refrain from broadcasting unconfirmed reports that could cause panic.

“NGRI has identified certain points, but we can’t say with certainty if it is people or something else. We are proceeding based on their findings,” the Collector said.

Advanced Technology and Equipment in Use

To expedite the rescue efforts, authorities are using advanced technology. Water is being pumped out of the accident site, and plasma gas cutters are being used to clear debris. Special cameras and sensors are also being employed to monitor the internal conditions of the tunnel continuously.

The Accident and the Victims

The accident occurred on February 22 when a portion of the tunnel’s roof collapsed at the 14th km point. Two workers were injured, and eight others remain trapped. The trapped individuals have been identified as Manoj Kumar (UP), Sri Niwas (UP), Sunny Singh (J&K), Gurpreet Singh (Punjab), and Sandeep Sahu, Jegta Xess, Santosh Sahu, and Anuj Sahau (all from Jharkhand).

The trapped workers were employed by Jaiprakash Associates, the contracting firm for the tunnel project. Among the eight trapped individuals, two are engineers, two are operators, and the remaining four are laborers.