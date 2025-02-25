Facing issues Downloading Telangana Intermediate Hall Ticket 2025? Here’s Official Alternatives

Hyderabad, Telangana – The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has officially released the hall tickets for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2025, which are set to begin on March 5. Despite the availability of hall tickets online, some students are facing difficulties in downloading them. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you obtain your hall ticket:

Also Read: QR Codes on Hall Tickets to Help Students Locate Exam Centres

How to Download Your Hall Ticket

If you’re unable to download your hall ticket from the official website, follow these steps:

Visit the Official Website: Go to tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Login Credentials: Use your login credentials such as your hall ticket number and date of birth to access your hall ticket. Download and Print: Once logged in, download and print your hall ticket for future reference.

Alternative Methods

Collect from College : You can collect your hall ticket from your college principal. They will have access to the hall tickets through their college login.

: You can collect your hall ticket from your college principal. They will have access to the hall tickets through their college login. SMS Link: An SMS with a link to download your hall ticket will be sent to your registered mobile number.

Important Recommendations

Print Hall Ticket : Ensure you have a printed copy of your hall ticket, as it is mandatory for entry into the exam hall.

: Ensure you have a printed copy of your hall ticket, as it is mandatory for entry into the exam hall. Keep Safe: Keep your hall ticket safe until the results are declared, as it will be needed for result access.

New Features on Hall Tickets

This year, hall tickets include several innovative features to make the exam experience smoother for students:

QR Code : A QR code is embedded on each hall ticket to help students locate their exam centers easily. By scanning the QR code, students can view a route map and estimate travel time, reducing confusion and stress on exam days.

: A QR code is embedded on each hall ticket to help students locate their exam centers easily. By scanning the QR code, students can view a route map and estimate travel time, reducing confusion and stress on exam days. Full Address and Contact Details: The full address of the exam center and important contact numbers, such as the IVR number and district officer’s number, are printed on the hall ticket.

What to Do If You’re Still Facing Issues

If you are still encountering issues while downloading your hall ticket, you can: