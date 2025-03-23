Telangana Launches New Ration Cards & Sanna Biyyam Scheme for Enhanced Food Security

The Telangana government announced a major update for ration cardholders on Sunday, 23rd March 2025, introducing new ration cards and the Sanna Biyyam scheme to strengthen food security. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy emphasized the state’s commitment to transparency, with ration distribution set to begin by Ugadi 2025.

Also Read: Telangana Ration Card Status 2025: Track Your Application …

Key Highlights of Telangana’s New Ration Cards

The new ration cards Telangana initiative aims to address long-standing demand from families excluded during the previous administration. Over 500,000 applications have already been processed digitally via Praja Palana and Mee Seva centers.

Eligibility: Newly married couples, families affected by splits, and those below the poverty line.

Newly married couples, families affected by splits, and those below the poverty line. Transparent Process: Digital applications, public eligibility lists at district offices, and a 10-year validity period.

Digital applications, public eligibility lists at district offices, and a 10-year validity period. Rollout Timeline: Pilot projects completed in 30 villages; statewide distribution starts this Ugadi.

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar confirmed that new ration cards Telangana will eliminate past inefficiencies, ensuring only eligible families benefit.

Also Read: Telangana Cancels 1.36 Lakh Ineligible Ration Cards

Sanna Biyyam Scheme: 6kg Fine Rice Per Member

Under the Sanna Biyyam scheme, each ration cardholder will receive 6kg of nutrient-rich fine rice monthly. The program targets malnutrition and will debut in Nalgonda district before expanding statewide.

Phase 1: Nalgonda district (April 2025).

Nalgonda district (April 2025). Phase 2: Statewide coverage by December 2025.

Statewide coverage by December 2025. Goal: Improve health outcomes for 4 million low-income families.

Ensuring Transparency and Addressing Past Issues

The government has adopted strict measures to curb corruption:

Digital Tracking: Real-time monitoring of ration distribution.

Real-time monitoring of ration distribution. Grievance Redressal: Helplines and online portals for reporting issues.

Helplines and online portals for reporting issues. Housing Initiatives: Priority for eligible families under Indiramma housing, with audits to prevent past irregularities.

Minister Prabhakar also directed officials to resolve drinking water shortages in Hyderabad, Siddipet, and Hanumakonda before summer peaks.

Also Read: Telangana Govt to Distribute New Ration Card for 5.12 Lakh …

Support for Farmers and Infrastructure

Alongside food security, the state is streamlining paddy procurement:

24/7 Procurement Centers: Reducing delays for farmers.

Reducing delays for farmers. Fair Pricing: Ensuring timely payments.

The new ration cards Telangana and Sanna Biyyam scheme mark transformative steps toward equitable welfare. With Ugadi 2025 as the launchpad, the state reaffirms its focus on transparency, nutrition, and inclusive growth. Stay updated via official channels for application details and eligibility criteria.

Reported by Munsif News. Last updated: 23rd March 2025.