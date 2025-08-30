Telangana

Telangana Liquor Traders Seek License Transfers, Larger Permit Rooms Ahead of New Policy

In the run-up to the next liquor policy in Telangana, a liquor lobby group, the Wine Shops Association, is pressing to reform the law such as full transfer of licenses, larger permit rooms, exemption of proximity to hospitals, extension of excise year and tax reforms.

Photo of Gayathri Yadav Gayathri Yadav30 August 2025 - 14:06
Telangana Liquor Traders Seek License Transfers, Larger Permit Rooms Ahead of New Policy
Telangana Liquor Traders Seek License Transfers, Larger Permit Rooms Ahead of New Policy

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Telangana CM A. Revanth Reddy directs AI-based facial recognition attendance in all government schools, colleges, and universities; directs a green-channel clearance of outstanding payments; streamlines infrastructure through EWIDC; and makes investment in education and welfare of girls a priority issue on a high-level review.

Exemptions for Urban Medical Zones

The association pointed out that the fast urbanization and building of more medical centers have made the current rule, prohibiting liquor shops near hospitals, impractical. They also sought exemptions in the limits of GHMC citing that hospitals do not present the same vulnerability issues as schools or religious institutions and that the policy should be urban-focused.

Also Read: Revanth Reddy Orders Facial Recognition Attendance & Green-Channel Payments in Telangana Govt Schools

Permit Room Expansion

The other demand is the increase in the size of the permit rooms to at least 200 sqm as opposed to the current 100 sqm. According to the traders, the rise of this would better suit the customer traffic and would deter them from drinking in the pubs since it becomes hard to control in a small area.

Simplifying License Ownership

At present, the buyers of the licenses have to become partners with those who already have them to run A-4 retail stores. The association has suggested that the full transfer of licenses be made possible through a one time fee that they assert will lead to greater transparency and increase in entrepreneurship in the liquor trade.

Alignment with Fiscal Year

To make the financial planning an easier task, particularly during peak festive months such as Dasara and Sankranti, the association proposed that the excise year should run through to March 2026 so that the association could have the opportunity to make pro-rating on the license fees.

Overhauling Excise Tax Structure

They also provided a proposal to revise the current tax regime: to raise the retail excise tax limit of 10 to 14 times of the license tax, and the introduction of an extra 5 lakh annually retail taxes of excise. These changes are meant to strike a balance between regulatory regulation and business conduciveness.

Why This Matters

These propositions capture the sense of desperate adjustment of the industry to changing realities in the city as Telangana is set to implement its new liquor policy. As the traditionally strict rules are more applicable in the municipal areas, the traders are aiming to find the balance between the enforcement and the sustainability of operation.

The proposed reforms-spatial realignment to permit rooms to less restrictive licensing- are indicative of a wider-ranging modernization drive in the liquor trade of the state.

Tags
Photo of Gayathri Yadav Gayathri Yadav30 August 2025 - 14:06
Photo of Gayathri Yadav

Gayathri Yadav

Gayathri Yadav is a seasoned content strategist who chronicles the ever-evolving story of Telangana and its capital, Hyderabad. Her expertise spans the full spectrum of the region's landscape: one day she is analyzing the real-world impact of Revanth Reddy's 'Six Guarantees,' and the next, she is investigating the rising cost of living that threatens Hyderabad's 'affordable' tag. She excels at connecting the dots between high-level policy, like the Dharani portal or Pharma City's development, and its direct effect on citizens—be it through urban flooding, school fee hikes, or the fight for green spaces. Whether crafting a hard-hitting exposé on the water mafia, a human-interest story on a viral street vendor, or a simple explainer on new traffic rules, Gayathri's work is defined by accuracy, nuance, and a deep understanding of the local context. Her command of SEO ensures these vital regional stories find and engage the widest possible audience.
Back to top button