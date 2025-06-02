Telangana: Man Dies After Bolero Rams Motorcycle

Hyderabad: In a tragic road accident in Telangana’s Wanaparthy district, a 56-year-old man lost his life after a Bolero vehicle collided with his motorcycle. The incident took place near Gopal Dinne Reservoir.

Victim Identified as Resident of Shagapur Village

According to police reports, the deceased has been identified as Narsimhulu, a resident of Shagapur village. He was on his way to monitor a nearby lake situated close to the reservoir when the fatal accident occurred.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Bolero Vehicle Hits Motorcycle, Victim Dies on the Spot

While Narsimhulu was riding his motorcycle, a Bolero vehicle reportedly crashed into him, leading to severe injuries that resulted in his instant death at the scene. Eyewitnesses informed local authorities immediately.

Also Read: Telangana Student Dies by Suicide Over Fear of Failing Exam

Police File Case, Investigation Underway

Following a formal complaint filed by the victim’s son, the local police registered a case and have started an investigation to determine the cause of the accident and the identity of the driver.

Road Safety Concerns Rise in Wanaparthy

This incident has sparked concerns among locals about the growing number of road accidents in Telangana’s rural areas, particularly involving overspeeding and reckless driving.