Hyderabad: Muslim JAC to Organise ‘Telangana March’ on April 26 Against Waqf Amendment Act

Hyderabad: The Muslim Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, led by Tahreek Muslim Shabban, has called for a massive protest against the recently passed Waqf Amendment Bill 2025. The protest march, titled ‘Telangana March to Rollback Waqf Amendment Act-2025’, will be held at Dharna Chowk, Hyderabad on April 26, starting at 2 PM.

March Venue Finalised in Core Committee Meeting

The decision to organise the march was taken during a core committee meeting at Tahreek Muslim Shabban’s head office in Azampura. Key participants included MBT spokesperson Md Amjedullah Khan Khaled, TPCC spokesperson Syed Nizamuddin, former Minorities Finance Corporation Chairman Akbar Hussain, Dr Toufeeq of Wahdat-e-Islami, TPCC Secretary Osman Mohammed Khan, and Nazimuddin Farooqi from the Muslim Chambers, among others.

Participation Expected from Across Telangana

JAC Convenor and Tahreek Muslim Shabban President Mohammed Mushtaq Malik stated that people from all districts of Telangana will join the march to pressure the Central government to withdraw the controversial Act. He compared the scale of the march to the anti-CAA and NRC protests of 2019, which witnessed one of the largest peaceful gatherings in recent history.

A Unified Front Against the Amendment

Malik said all political parties, except the BJP, are expected to support the march. These include Congress, BRS, CPI, CPM, as well as religious scholars, educationists, and civil society leaders. The protest seeks to defend Waqf properties including mosques, dargahs, khanqahs, Ashoorkhanas, graveyards, madrasas, and Eidgahs.

Weekly Protests to Build Momentum

In the run-up to the April 26 March, weekly peaceful protests will be held every Friday outside mosques. Protesters will wear black ribbons and wave black flags to express dissent. Malik assured that all forms of protest would remain peaceful and disciplined.

Appeal to Political Leadership

The JAC plans to seek support from top political leaders, including Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, former CM K. Chandrashekar Rao, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud, and other left parties.

Strong Warning to the Muslim Community

Mushtaq Malik issued a stern warning, saying, “If we do not rise against this Act, all Waqf properties will be lost. Hindutva forces want to deprive Muslims of their rightful properties.” He urged every Muslim to step out and resist. Responding to media queries, Malik asserted, “Those supporting the Waqf Amendment Act cannot be considered true Muslims.”

Protest Aims to Defend Constitutional & Minority Rights

The protest is expected to see strong participation from both Muslims and non-Muslims who believe in protecting constitutional and minority rights. The Telangana March is poised to be one of the largest demonstrations in recent times against the Waqf Amendment Bill.