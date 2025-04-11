Telangana Mega Job Mela: Over 11,000 Jobs Through 60 Companies

A mega job mela organized at MK Naidu Convention Centre in Warangal on Friday saw a massive turnout of job seekers. The event was inaugurated by Minister Seethakka and Minister Konda Surekha, who addressed the gathering and reiterated the Congress government’s commitment to addressing unemployment in Telangana.

Congress Created 60,000 Jobs After Coming to Power: Seethakka

Minister Seethakka, speaking at the event, said the state of Telangana was formed for the sake of jobs, and the Congress party is working to fulfill that purpose. Highlighting the job mela’s success, she noted that thousands of unemployed youths had attended. She revealed that the Congress government has created 60,000 jobs since assuming office and added that a notification for Anganwadi jobs will be released soon.

“Opportunities must not be missed,” she advised the youth, urging parents to support their children’s career efforts—even if it means relocating. “If you step outside your hometown, your future can shine like gold,” she added.

Over 11,000 Jobs Through 60 Companies: Konda Surekha

Minister Konda Surekha informed that more than 11,000 jobs are being offered through 60 participating companies at the job mela. She emphasized that the Congress had promised to provide employment opportunities before the elections, and this event is part of fulfilling that promise.

She also criticized the previous BRS (KCR-led) government, saying it neglected the problems of the unemployed for a decade. In contrast, the Congress government is taking swift action to support job seekers.

“Everyone cannot get a government job, which is why we are organizing job melas like this. All jobs here will be given on the basis of pure merit,” she assured.

Revanth Reddy’s Special Focus on Warangal

Both ministers acknowledged that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has been paying special attention to Warangal, and employment generation is a key part of his development plan for the region. They encouraged young people to make the best use of job fairs and training programs being organized by the government.