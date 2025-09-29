Telangana MLAs Defection Case: First Day of Trial Concludes Amid Intense Proceedings

Hyderabad: The first day of hearings in the Telangana MLAs defection case concluded on Monday, with proceedings taking place in the chamber of Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar. The session, which began at 11 a.m., saw detailed cross-examinations by the petitioners’ legal team.

Petitioners Kalvakuntla Sanjay, Chinta Prabhakar, and Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, along with their lawyers, were present, while the MLAs facing allegations—Prakash Goud, Kale Yadaiah, Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, and Mahipal Reddy—participated with their legal representatives.

Also Read: Telangana CM Outlines ‘Telangana Rising 2047’ Vision, Promises World-Class Urban Development and Infrastructure

The case stems from a complaint filed by the BRS seeking disqualification of MLAs who joined the Congress party after winning on BRS tickets. Despite repeated submissions, the Speaker has yet to issue a decision, prompting the BRS to approach the Supreme Court. Following the apex court’s directives, notices were issued to the MLAs accused of defection. While Danam Nagender and Kadiyam Srihari admitted to switching sides, the remaining eight MLAs submitted affidavits denying any defection.

Evidence against the MLAs was presented by the petitioners, and the questioning is scheduled to continue over four days. The first day of the trial has raised questions across the state about whether the Speaker will take a decision after the hearing or seek additional time from the Supreme Court.

The proceedings have captured widespread attention, reflecting the political sensitivity and high stakes of the case.