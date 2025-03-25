Telangana MLAs Raise Concerns Over Gram Panchayat Mergers in Municipalities

Hyderabad: The Telangana Legislative Assembly witnessed heated discussions over the Telangana Municipalities (Amendment) Bill, 2025, as MLAs from both BRS and Congress raised concerns regarding the merger of gram panchayats near the Outer Ring Road (ORR) into adjacent municipalities.

The Bill, introduced by Municipal Administration Minister D. Sridhar Babu, aims to bring major structural changes to urban local bodies, including:

✔ Granting Rajya Sabha members voting rights in Mayor and Chairman elections

✔ Utilization of private properties for municipal elections

✔ Restructuring of urban local bodies

✔ Formation of Kothagudem Municipal Corporation by merging Paloncha and nearby villages

MLAs Express Concerns Over Mergers

Several MLAs voiced their objections, highlighting the lack of infrastructure in areas slated for merger and the increased taxation burdens on residents.

🚨 BRS MLA Ch. Malla Reddy pointed out that 61 villages from Medchal constituency were already merged into different municipalities, and rumors were circulating about their possible merger into GHMC, going against the wishes of locals.

🚨 BRS MLA KP Vivekananda urged the government to first improve infrastructure in peripheral areas before merging them into urban local bodies.

🚨 BRS MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy stressed the need for additional funds and employment safeguards for MGNREGA workers who might be affected by these upgrades.

🚨 Congress MLA Malreddy Ranga Reddy argued that village representation would be reduced, making it harder for people to access administrative services. He also demanded adequate staffing for the newly created and upgraded municipalities.

Also Read: Akbaruddin Owaisi Praises BRS, Slams Congress Over Minority Welfare in Telangana Assembly

Government’s Response

In response to the concerns, Minister Sridhar Babu assured the House that the government would:

✔ Take rational decisions based on stakeholder consultations

✔ Conduct a comprehensive study before proceeding with any mergers

✔ Review property tax collections and ensure additional funds for merged villages