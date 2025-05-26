DEC Infra Secures ₹2,600 Crore Contract to Develop Telangana’s New 100-Acre High Court in Hyderabad

DEC Infra has been awarded the ₹2,600 crore contract to develop Telangana’s New 100-Acre High Court in Hyderabad, aiming to create a modern judicial hub in Rajendranagar.

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has officially awarded the prestigious High Court construction project to DEC Infra, marking a significant milestone in the state’s judicial infrastructure development. The company confirmed the announcement recently.

Telangana New High Court: Judicial Complex to Come Up in Rajendranagar

The upcoming High Court complex will be constructed in Rajendranagar, a location chosen for its strategic connectivity and available space. This move is expected to decongest the current court premises and provide state-of-the-art facilities.

100 Acres Allocated for the Project

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had earlier allocated 100 acres of land in Rajendranagar exclusively for the High Court project. This large land parcel will accommodate not just the court building but also other supportive infrastructure.

₹2,600 Crore Investment for Court and Judge Residences

The ambitious project involves an investment of ₹2,600 crore. According to Telangana Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, this funding will cover the construction of the main High Court building as well as residential quarters for judges.

“We are investing ₹2,600 crores for the construction of the new High Court and residential complexes for judges,” the minister stated.

DEC Infra Appointment Marks Key Milestone

While the construction is yet to commence, the awarding of the project to DEC Infra is seen as a crucial first step toward realizing a modern judicial hub in Rajendranagar. It reflects the government’s intent to strengthen the legal infrastructure and ease the pressure on the existing High Court facilities.

Judicial Efficiency Expected to Improve

Once completed, the new High Court complex is expected to significantly enhance judicial proceedings and operational efficiency in Telangana. The project is part of a broader push by the Revanth Reddy-led government to modernize state infrastructure across sectors.