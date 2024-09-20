Telangana News | Applications for New Ration Cards to Be Accepted from October 2

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to develop an action plan for issuing new ration cards. Applications for the new ration cards will be accepted starting from October 2.

The Chief Minister reviewed the process for issuing these cards during a meeting, where a sub-committee consisting of state ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, P Srinivas Reddy, and Damodar Raj Narasimha submitted their recommendations.

The meeting also discussed the distribution of digital ration cards to all eligible families. It was decided that another meeting will be held soon to finalize the plan.

Chief Secretary Shanti Kumar, Principal Secretary V Sheshadri, Special Chief Secretary for Finance Ramakrishna Rao, and other department officials were present at the meeting.