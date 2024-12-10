Telangana News | Dry weather likely in next 7 days: Met

Telangana

In a daily weather report here, it said that mist or hazy conditions are likely to prevail at isolated places in a few districts of Telangana in the morning hours during the same period.

Fouzia Farhana10 December 2024 - 15:37
Hyderabad: Dry weather is likely to prevail in Telangana during the next seven days, the Meteorological Centre said on Tuesday.

Minimum temperatures are likely to be above normal by 3.1 to 5 degrees Celsius during the next seven days.

Rainfall occurred at isolated places in Telangana during the last 24 hours.

The lowest minimum temperature of 12.2 degrees Celsius was recorded at Adilabad on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, the report added.

