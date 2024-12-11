Telangana News | Dry weather likely to prevail in next 7 days: Met

Hyderabad: Dry weather is likely to prevail in Telangana in the next seven days, the Meteorological Centre said on Wednesday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that mist or hazy conditions are likely to prevail at isolated places in a few districts of the state in morning hours during the same period.

The minimum temperatures are likely to be above normal by 3.1 to 5 degrees Celsius in Telangana during the next 3 days.

Dry weather prevailed in the state during the last 24 hours, the report added.