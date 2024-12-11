Telangana

Telangana News | Dry weather likely to prevail in next 7 days: Met

Dry weather is likely to prevail in Telangana in the next seven days, the Meteorological Centre said on Wednesday.

Fouzia Farhana11 December 2024 - 15:35
Telangana News | Dry weather likely to prevail in next 7 days: Met
Telangana News | Dry weather likely to prevail in next 7 days: Met

Hyderabad: Dry weather is likely to prevail in Telangana in the next seven days, the Meteorological Centre said on Wednesday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that mist or hazy conditions are likely to prevail at isolated places in a few districts of the state in morning hours during the same period.

Also Read: Telangana News | Dry weather likely in next 7 days: Met

The minimum temperatures are likely to be above normal by 3.1 to 5 degrees Celsius in Telangana during the next 3 days.

Dry weather prevailed in the state during the last 24 hours, the report added.

Tags
Fouzia Farhana11 December 2024 - 15:35

Related Articles

Telangana requests Centre to expeditiously approve state's tourism projects

Telangana requests Centre to expeditiously approve state’s tourism projects

11 December 2024 - 17:20
Tension Erupts Outside Vikarabad Tribal Welfare Girls' Hostel

Tension Erupts Outside Vikarabad Tribal Welfare Girls’ Hostel

11 December 2024 - 17:03
Telangana Introduces New Rule: Teachers' Photos to Be Displayed in Government Schools

Telangana Introduces New Rule: Teachers’ Photos to Be Displayed in Government Schools

10 December 2024 - 21:29
Temperature Drops in Telangana: Adilabad and Asifabad Record Lowest

Temperature Drops in Telangana: Adilabad and Asifabad Record Lowest

10 December 2024 - 19:57
Back to top button