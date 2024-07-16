Telangana News | Heavy to very heavy rain likely in the State on July 18-19

Hyderabad: Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at Isolated places in Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal and Hanamkonda districts of Telangana on July 18, the Meteorological Centre said on Tuesday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that the same situation is likely to prevail in Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagital, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, and Khammam districts of the state on July 19.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places or at a few places in Telangana during the next five days.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds ranging from (30-40 kmph are likely to occur at isolated places in all the districts or at isolated places in the state during the same period.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at many places in Telangana during the next seven days.

The southwest monsoon has been active over Telangana.

Very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Karimnagar, Nizamabad and Heavy rainfall occurred at a few places in Nirmal and at isolated places in Jagtial, Jogulamba Gadwal, Nagarkurnool, Peddapalle, Rajanna Sircilla Districts of the state during the last 24 hours.

Rain occurred at most places in Telangana during the same period, the report added.