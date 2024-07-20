Telangana News | IMD Issues Heavy to Very Heavy Rain Alert for

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a special weather bulletin on Saturday, warning of heavy to very heavy rain (Orange alert) throughout the day in several districts.

The affected districts include Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, and Hanamkonda.

In Hyderabad, light to moderate rains are expected throughout the day. A yellow alert indicating heavy rain for Saturday has also been issued for Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, and Peddapalli districts.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30 to 40 km per hour are very likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of Telangana.