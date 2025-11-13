Telangana offers vast opportunities to global investors, says CM Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana offers extraordinary opportunities to global investors, said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday. Addressing the annual conclave of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum in New Delhi, he made a strong pitch for investment in Telangana and Hyderabad.

He told the participants that Hyderabad is located centrally, has no major security risks, has great weather, and a world-class infrastructure. “We are the gateway to entire Indian market, and major destination for Global Capability Centres. Come and invest in my state,” Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said.

Listing the achievements of the Congress government in the last 23 months, Chief Minister Reddy said his biggest focus for the future includes economic empowerment of women, best education and skills and urban development, in particular making Hyderabad a truly world-class city, with best amenities and highest quality of living.”

Inviting top global academic institutions, Chief Minister Reddy said, “Once Harvard, Stanford or Oxford sets up an offshore campus in Hyderabad, many students from the Global South can attend these ivy league programs because of easier visa rules and lower costs.”

Pitching top projects like Bharat Future City and River Musi rejuvenation, he said, “Bharat Future City will be India’s most developed, world-class city, in 30,000 acres. After rejuvenation, the Musi riverfront will match the experience of London, Tokyo, Dubai or Seoul. It will add night economy cycle for the city.”

Besides explaining the projects to create a dry port and expansion of Hyderabad Metro Rail, Regional Ring Road (RRR) and radial roads, and manufacturing zone between RRR and Outer Ring Road (ORR), Chief Minister Reddy said that Telangana is aiming to becoming the global answer to the China +1 alternative.

He also offered to name roads in Hyderabad after corporates. “We will name important roads in Hyderabad after corporates. In India, most roads are named after political leaders. Let us change that in Hyderabad to have Google or Meta or TCS Infosys Street.”

According to CMO, his pitch for major investments in Telangana as part of his $1 trillion state economy vision by 2034 and $3 trillion SGDP by 2047 found great support and applause.

Former CEO of Cisco, and tech legend John Chambers described CM Revanth Reddy’s vision for Telangana as “bold, clear, very achievable”, and promised his full support. Chambers said that CM Reddy’s description of game-changer projects and their social impact was very impressive.

Dr. Mukesh Aghi, CEO and President, USISPF, said that in response to the invitation by CM Reddy, most of the members will try to attend the TelanganaRising Global Summit being oranised by the state on December 8 and 9 in Hyderabad to unveil and showcase the comprehensive vision for the state.