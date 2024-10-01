Telangana plans to set up solar, green hydrogen plants on large scale: Bhatti

Hyderabad: As India moves towards renewable energy as an alternative to thermal power, Telangana is at the forefront of this transition and the State government is planning to set up large-scale solar and green hydrogen plants across the State, said Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka.

During a visit to the research and development center of Yamanashi Green Hydrogen Company, located 100 kilometers from Tokyo, Bhatti Vikramarka observed the company’s cutting-edge green hydrogen production firsthand.

As Japan’s pioneering Power-to-Gas company, Yamanashi plays a pivotal role in developing innovative energy solutions, Bhatti engaged with scientists and executives at the center, discussing the production processes of green hydrogen, battery energy storage systems, and other renewable energy technologies.

Yamanashi’s technology leverages solar energy to electrolyze water, splitting it into hydrogen and oxygen. The resulting hydrogen is then used as fuel in racing cars, for fuel cells in supermarkets, and to provide heat for industrial boilers, explained Chief Engineer Kunigi. Since solar energy powers the entire process, the end product is referred to as “Green Hydrogen.”

Following his visit, Bhatti Vikramarka called for immediate preparations to establish similar Green Hydrogen plants in Telangana.

He emphasized the State’s ample water resources and ideal locations for solar plants, making it a prime candidate for green hydrogen production.

The deputy Chief minister expressed his ambition for Telangana to emerge as the leading hub for green hydrogen in India and instructed his team to draft proposals promptly. The green hydrogen produced in Telangana could be supplied to fertilizer factories, the State Road Transport Corporation (RTC), and other industries, significantly boosting eco-friendly initiatives, he disclosed.

The deputy Chief minister also inspected the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) unit developed by Yamanashi’s Research and Development Company. These innovative batteries store excess power generated from solar plants during the day.

At present, due to the lack of effective storage systems, surplus solar energy often goes to waste when it cannot be fully utilized.

Bhatti Vikramarka noted that the proposed technology technology would greatly benefit Singareni’s existing 245 MW solar plants, as well as the planned expansion of solar capacity by an additional 1,000 MW.

During his discussions with Yamanashi officials, he proposed a joint venture to introduce green hydrogen plants and BESS technology in Telangana. The Yamanashi officials responded positively, committing to further.