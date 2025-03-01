Telangana Power Department Steps Up Preparations for Summer Demand Peaks

Hyderabad: With the power demand in Hyderabad expected to rise steadily during the upcoming summer season, the Energy Department has instructed its engineers to remain alert, anticipating a peak demand of over 17,500 MW.

The highest peak demand recorded this season was 16,601 MW on February 26.

Energy Department Prepares for Record-Breaking Summer Demand

On Friday, Energy Department Principal Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania conducted a review of the ongoing Summer Action Plan implemented by Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGNPDCL) to handle the increasing electricity load during the Rabi and summer seasons. The review meeting highlighted the importance of maintaining a steady and reliable power supply throughout the hotter months.

Power Infrastructure Upgrades Underway

TGNPDCL’s Managing Director, K Varun Reddy, shared the progress on critical infrastructure upgrades to reduce the potential for overloads. These upgrades include the completion of new substations (33), 33KV feeders (83), 11KV feeders (341), and 33KV interlinking lines (98). These improvements are part of the broader strategy to ensure alternative power supplies are available during peak demand periods.

Reddy further explained that out of the 105 overloaded power transformers, works on 99 have been completed, and of the 4,850 overloaded distribution transformers, 4,530 have been fixed. The remaining works are expected to be finished by March 10.

Power Transformer Augmentation Efforts

In addition to these efforts, D Krishna Bhaskar, CMD of TGTRANSCO, reported that the augmentation works for 16 power transformers have been completed, with the remaining six works in the NPDCL area expected to be completed before March 10.

Emergency Response Teams and Crop Protection

In a bid to safeguard the standing crops during the summer, Principal Secretary Sultania instructed officials to deploy Emergency Response Team (ERT) vehicles to quickly rectify or replace any malfunctioning distribution transformers. These measures are aimed at minimizing disruptions to electricity supply and preventing damage to the agricultural sector.

Consumer Awareness and Grievance Redressal

Sultania also emphasized the importance of spreading awareness among consumers about the 1912 system for efficient grievance redressal. This system will enable consumers to address issues related to power supply and help resolve them in a timely manner.

Looking Ahead: A Reliable Power Supply in Challenging Times

As Telangana braces for a scorching summer, the energy department’s proactive measures and infrastructure upgrades are expected to ensure the availability of a stable and uninterrupted power supply. The ongoing upgrades and rapid response strategies are set to support the growing demand, helping both the farming community and urban areas manage the heat efficiently.