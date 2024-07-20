Telangana Rain | Heavy Rains Lash State Overnight; More Showers Expected

Hyderabad: Hyderabad and several districts across Telangana State have been experiencing continuous overnight rains, with no signs of respite even on Saturday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) – Hyderabad has issued rainfall alerts, indicating another day of incessant rains.

From Friday night to Saturday morning, all parts of Hyderabad witnessed non-stop light to moderate rains. The city is currently under a yellow alert, anticipating moderate showers, occasional intense spells, and gusty winds. Weather experts predict gloomy weather, with continuous showers expected to persist until evening.

The IMD has advised residents to take necessary precautions, minimize travel, and stay updated with the latest weather information. They have cautioned about possible water stagnation on roads and in low-lying areas, which could make surfaces slippery.

Heavy rains lashed various districts of Telangana overnight and continued into the morning. According to data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society, Venkatapuram in Mulugu received 109 mm of rain, followed by Cherla in Bhadradri Kothagudem with 96.8 mm.

Other districts, including Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Mahabubabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Bhupalapally, Karimnagar, Warangal, and Hanamkonda, recorded continuous rainfall ranging from 40 to 80 mm.

A red alert, signifying extremely heavy rains, has been issued for isolated areas in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, and Peddapalli.

Weather experts have stated that the northern, central, and eastern parts of Telangana will continue to experience non-stop rains. No respite is expected for the next 18 hours, and residents are urged to stay alert.