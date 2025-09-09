Telangana

Telangana Residential School Wall Collapse in Sangareddy, Three Students Injured, 70 Escape Tragedy

A dilapidated building of the Telangana State Residential School-cum-Junior College in Lingampally village of Manipal mandal suddenly collapsed on Tuesday afternoon, injuring three students while nearly 70 others escaped unhurt.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf9 September 2025 - 23:02
Hyderabad: A dilapidated building of the Telangana State Residential School-cum-Junior College in Lingampally village of Manipal mandal suddenly collapsed on Tuesday afternoon, injuring three students while nearly 70 others escaped unhurt.

According to reports, the accident occurred when three students were passing near a wall that suddenly gave way, causing debris to fall on them. They sustained minor injuries and were immediately shifted to the government hospital in Zaheerabad, where their condition is said to be stable.

The school staff had repeatedly complained to higher authorities about the poor condition of the building, but no action was taken. Students usually spend the night in the same structure. Locals and officials feared that if the incident had occurred at night, the loss of life could have been far greater.

Heavy rains last month had further weakened the building, eventually leading to its collapse. Former Andol MLA Chanti Kranti criticized the government for negligence, stating that innocent students’ lives were at risk. She demanded that the government immediately conduct a survey of all dilapidated school buildings in the district, demolish unsafe structures, and construct new facilities to prevent such tragedies in the future.

The incident has left students and parents in shock, while several belongings, including notebooks and textbooks, were lost under the debris.

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
