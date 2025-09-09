Telangana Residential School Wall Collapse in Sangareddy, Three Students Injured, 70 Escape Tragedy

Hyderabad: A dilapidated building of the Telangana State Residential School-cum-Junior College in Lingampally village of Manipal mandal suddenly collapsed on Tuesday afternoon, injuring three students while nearly 70 others escaped unhurt.

According to reports, the accident occurred when three students were passing near a wall that suddenly gave way, causing debris to fall on them. They sustained minor injuries and were immediately shifted to the government hospital in Zaheerabad, where their condition is said to be stable.

The school staff had repeatedly complained to higher authorities about the poor condition of the building, but no action was taken. Students usually spend the night in the same structure. Locals and officials feared that if the incident had occurred at night, the loss of life could have been far greater.

Heavy rains last month had further weakened the building, eventually leading to its collapse. Former Andol MLA Chanti Kranti criticized the government for negligence, stating that innocent students’ lives were at risk. She demanded that the government immediately conduct a survey of all dilapidated school buildings in the district, demolish unsafe structures, and construct new facilities to prevent such tragedies in the future.

The incident has left students and parents in shock, while several belongings, including notebooks and textbooks, were lost under the debris.