Telangana RTC Introduces QR Code Payments to Resolve Change Issues in Buses

Hyderabad: In a major step towards digitization, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGRTC) has introduced QR code-based payment options in its buses to tackle the persistent issue of change shortage.

This initiative aims to provide passengers with a seamless and cashless travel experience, reducing the inconvenience faced due to the unavailability of small denomination currency.

A Step Towards Digital Ticketing

According to TGRTC officials, this decision was made to address the frequent challenges faced by both passengers and conductors when dealing with cash transactions. Many commuters struggle with the unavailability of exact change, leading to delays and disputes during ticket purchases. To overcome this, TGRTC has now integrated QR code-based payment systems within buses, allowing passengers to pay their fares digitally.

This initiative is part of the broader Automatic Fare Collection System (AFCS), which is being rolled out in phases. By introducing online ticketing through QR codes, TGRTC aims to encourage cashless transactions and enhance passenger convenience. The transport corporation has assured that this service will significantly reduce dependency on cash transactions, ensuring a smoother travel experience.

How QR Code-Based Payment Works

Passengers can now use their smartphones to scan the QR code available in the bus and complete the payment via digital wallets, UPI apps, or other online payment methods. Once the transaction is successful, they will receive an e-ticket, eliminating the need for physical tickets. This new system is expected to reduce the workload on conductors, who often struggle with change shortages and handling cash.

More Online Services Coming Soon

TGRTC officials have also revealed that additional online services will be introduced soon to further enhance public transportation efficiency. Plans include expanding digital ticketing services across all routes, integrating smart card payments, and launching a dedicated TGRTC mobile application for seamless ticket bookings and payments.

Benefits of Digital Payments in Public Transport

Eliminates Change Shortage Issues : Passengers no longer need to worry about carrying exact cash for ticket purchases.

: Passengers no longer need to worry about carrying exact cash for ticket purchases. Faster Transactions : Reduces boarding time as digital payments are quicker than cash transactions.

: Reduces boarding time as digital payments are quicker than cash transactions. Increased Transparency : Minimizes discrepancies in fare collection and enhances financial accountability.

: Minimizes discrepancies in fare collection and enhances financial accountability. Enhanced Passenger Convenience : Provides a hassle-free travel experience by enabling easy mobile payments.

: Provides a hassle-free travel experience by enabling easy mobile payments. Supports Government’s Digital India Initiative: Encourages cashless transactions and aligns with the vision of a digitally empowered economy.

TGRTC’s Commitment to Passenger-Friendly Services

TGRTC is committed to modernizing public transportation in Telangana by adopting technology-driven solutions. The introduction of QR code-based payments is just one of many initiatives aimed at improving passenger convenience and operational efficiency. The transport corporation has also been working on upgrading its fleet, improving bus tracking systems, and enhancing overall service quality to meet the evolving needs of commuters.

With these advancements, TGRTC hopes to make public transportation more efficient, commuter-friendly, and aligned with modern digital payment trends. As more online services become available, passengers can expect a seamless and more convenient travel experience in the coming months.