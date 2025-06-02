Telangana Sees Significant Drop in Cybercrime Cases in Early 2025

Hyderabad: In a positive development, Telangana has recorded a notable decline in cybercrime complaints and financial losses during the first four months of 2025, as per data released by the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB).

Cybercrime Complaints Down by 11% Compared to 2024

Between January and April 2025, the state saw an 11% decrease in the number of cybercrime cases when compared to the same period in 2024. This trend is particularly remarkable given the 28% national surge in cybercrime complaints over the same time frame.

Further 5.5% Drop Compared to Previous Quarter

Compared to the September–December 2024 quarter, cybercrime complaints in Telangana dropped by an additional 5.5%, reflecting the effectiveness of state-level cybersecurity initiatives and public awareness campaigns led by TGCSB.

Also Read:Telangana Youth Dies by Suicide After Father Fails to Buy BMW Car

Telangana’s Model Stands Out Amid National Spike

While most states across India are grappling with increasing digital fraud and online scams, Telangana’s proactive measures, improved digital policing, and cyber awareness efforts have helped curb the rise. The state’s model could become a template for national-level strategies in combating cybercrime.