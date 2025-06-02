Telangana Youth Dies by Suicide After Father Fails to Buy BMW Car

Hyderabad: In a deeply tragic incident, a 21-year-old youth allegedly died by suicide after his father could not fulfill his demand for a luxury car. The incident took place on Saturday at Chatlapally village in Jagadevpur Mandal, Telangana.

Youth Ends Life After Dispute Over BMW Car

According to police reports, the deceased was identified as Bomma Johnny, a 21-year-old who had discontinued his education after completing Class 10. Since then, he had been unemployed and idle at home. His father, Kanakaiah, is a small-scale farmer who survives by cultivating his one-acre agricultural land.

Jagadevpur Sub-Inspector B. Chandramohan said that the youth had been pressuring his father to buy him a BMW car, a demand his father was financially incapable of meeting.

Investigation Underway, Family in Shock

The exact circumstances that led to the suicide are still under investigation. The police are verifying whether the disagreement over the car was the sole reason or if there were other psychological or emotional factors involved.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the village, with locals mourning the loss of a young life and highlighting the growing pressures of material desires and mental health neglect among youth.