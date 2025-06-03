Telangana sets national benchmark in agriculture, welfare: Shabbir Ali

Hyderabad: Advisor to Telangana Government Mohammed Ali Shabbir claimed that Telangana has emerged as a leading state in agriculture, education, infrastructure, and social welfare. He was addressing after unfurling the national flag and taking the ceremonial salute at the Adilabad district headquarters on Monday, where he led the official celebration of the 12th Formation Day.

Paying tributes to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the formation of Telangana, Shabbir Ali acknowledged their invaluable contribution and said that Telangana was built on their sacrifices. He emphasized that the government, under Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, is implementing the “Telangana-2047” vision to ensure the state emerges as a model of comprehensive development.

Shabbir Ali outlined the state’s achievements and key welfare measures. Under the “Telangana-2047” vision, the state aims to achieve sustainable growth across all sectors, including agriculture, education, health, infrastructure, and social justice.

In the agriculture sector, he said that the government had waived farm loans amounting to ₹20,617 crore for 25 lakh farmers. During the last agricultural season, 2.90 crore tonnes of paddy were procured from farmers. The government is also providing compensation of ₹10,000 per acre to farmers who suffered crop losses. Additionally, farmers are receiving a bonus of ₹500 per quintal for fine paddy. Agricultural labourers are being given ₹12,000 annually in financial assistance.

For women’s welfare, the government is ensuring dignity and support through initiatives such as free bus travel, ₹500 subsidy on cooking gas refills, and 200 units of free electricity. He said that 600 buses had been sanctioned for women’s self-help groups, of which 150 had already been distributed. The government is also promoting women’s empowerment through the “Indira Mahila Shakti” scheme.

Under the flagship Indiramma Housing Scheme, Shabbir Ali noted that 4.5 lakh houses are being constructed across the state, with 3,500 houses allocated for each Assembly constituency. Construction is being taken up in phases with funds directly credited to beneficiaries’ accounts.

The state is prioritising education by upgrading 70 existing schools, establishing 17 new model schools, and setting up AI-enabled classrooms in 302 schools, benefiting 40,247 students. Efforts are also underway to reduce dropout rates through bridge courses and the upgrading of 133 high schools.

Healthcare services are being strengthened by constructing 50-bed hospitals in every mandal. An allocation of ₹13.5 crore has been sanctioned to expand these facilities, along with ₹10.5 crore for further improvements in remote areas.

Youth empowerment is another priority. Shabbir Ali said that 60 skill development centers are being established across the state to provide employment opportunities. Under the “Abhaya Hastham” scheme, financial support is being provided to unemployed youth.

He highlighted that Hyderabad had emerged as a global hub for conferences and international events, putting Telangana on the world map. He also emphasized the government’s commitment to social justice by ensuring SC categorisation and promoting equitable representation in welfare programs.

Turning to Adilabad district, Shabbir Ali detailed a range of development works. He said that 124 schools in the district had been selected for repairs under the Amma Adarana Pathakam, with works amounting to ₹34.89 crore. Funds have also been sanctioned for constructing 10 hostels and 20 staff quarters to support students and staff.

To modernize education, 108 AI-enabled classrooms have been established in Adilabad, while 40 hostels have been upgraded to improve living facilities for students.

Healthcare infrastructure in Adilabad has been strengthened with the sanction of ₹13.5 crore to expand the existing 50-bed hospital in the town, aimed at ensuring better medical services.

Shabbir Ali called upon all officials and citizens to work collectively towards fulfilling the government’s vision of “Telangana-2047,” ensuring that every eligible beneficiary receives the benefits of the state’s welfare schemes. He emphasized that with dedicated efforts, Telangana would emerge as a role model for inclusive and sustainable development.

The Formation Day celebrations concluded with cultural performances reflecting Telangana’s rich heritage and unity. (eom)