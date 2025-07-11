Telangana Shake-Up: BJP MLA Raja Singh’s Resignation Accepted by High Command

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has formally accepted the resignation of Telangana MLA T. Raja Singh, who represents the Goshamahal constituency in the state legislative assembly. The party issued an official communication on Friday confirming the resignation, ending speculation over Singh’s political future within the BJP.

Raja Singh Submitted Resignation Letter on June 30

T. Raja Singh submitted his resignation letter on June 30, 2025, addressed to BJP Telangana State President G. Kishan Reddy. The letter, which cited personal and political reasons, was escalated to the party’s central leadership, including BJP National President J.P. Nadda.

BJP Responds: Claims in Resignation Letter Are “Irrelevant”

In an official statement issued by BJP National General Secretary and Headquarters Incharge Arun Singh, the party clarified its stance on the allegations made by Singh. The statement read:

“The claims and allegations made in Raja Singh’s resignation letter are irrelevant and do not reflect the functioning, ideology, or principles of the party.”

Resignation Accepted on Nadda’s Direction

Acting on the directive of BJP National President J.P. Nadda, the party announced that Raja Singh’s resignation has been accepted with immediate effect. The move confirms Singh’s formal dissociation from the party ranks.

Raja Singh’s Future in Politics Remains Unclear

Raja Singh, known for his outspoken and often controversial views, has not yet announced his next political move. Speculation is rife regarding whether he will contest independently or join another party ahead of the next Telangana Assembly elections.

Singh has held the Goshamahal seat since 2014 and is one of the most prominent Hindutva voices in the state politics.