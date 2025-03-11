Telangana SSC Exam Timetable 2025 Released: Check Full Schedule & Important Dates

The Telangana Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Public Examinations 2025 will be conducted from March 21 to April 4, 2025, as per the official schedule announced by the Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana. The exams will take place in a single shift, starting at 9:30 AM and concluding at 12:30 PM for most subjects.

Official Announcement and Exam Schedule

The TS SSC timetable 2025 was released on December 19, 2024, on the official website bse.telangana.gov.in. Students appearing for the Class 10 board exams can download the exam schedule in PDF format from the official site. The timetable includes subject-wise exam dates, subject codes, and other important instructions.

Below is the detailed schedule of the TS SSC 2025 board exams:

Date Subject Timing March 21, 2025 First Language (Group A) 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM First Language Part I (Composite Course) 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM First Language Part II (Composite Course) 9:30 AM to 12:50 PM March 22, 2025 Second Language 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM March 24, 2025 Third Language (English) 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM March 26, 2025 Mathematics 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM March 28, 2025 Science Part I (Physical Science) 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM March 29, 2025 Science Part II (Biological Science) 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM April 2, 2025 Social Studies 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM April 3, 2025 OSSC Main Language Paper I (Sanskrit & Arabic), SSC Vocational Course (Theory) 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM April 4, 2025 OSSC Main Language Paper II (Sanskrit & Arabic) 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM / 12:30 PM

Key Highlights of TS SSC Public Exams 2025

Exam Name : Telangana Secondary School Certificate Examination

: Telangana Secondary School Certificate Examination Conducting Body : Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana

: Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana Time Table Release Date : December 19, 2024

: December 19, 2024 Exam Duration : 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM (except for select subjects)

: 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM (except for select subjects) Exam Start Date : March 21, 2025

: March 21, 2025 Last Exam Date : April 4, 2025

: April 4, 2025 Official Website: bse.telangana.gov.in

Steps to Download TS SSC Exam Time Table 2025

Students can download the TS SSC time table 2025 PDF by following these steps:

Visit the official website bse.telangana.gov.in. Click on the link labeled “SSC Time Table 2025”. The TS 10th exam date sheet 2025 will appear on the screen. Download and take a printout for reference.

Preparation Tips for TS SSC Exam 2025

Students are advised to complete their syllabus before the exams and allocate ample time for revision. Practicing previous years’ question papers, understanding key concepts, and maintaining a study schedule can help in effective exam preparation.

For further updates and official notifications, students should regularly check the BSE Telangana website.