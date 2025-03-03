Telangana SSC Hall Ticket 2025 Released: Download Your Exam Admit Card Now

The Telangana Board of School Education (BSE) has officially released the TS SSC Hall Ticket 2025 for Class 10 students on its website, bse.telangana.gov.in, as of March 3, 2025. Over 5 lakh students registered for the exams can now download their admit cards.

Telangana SSC Hall Ticket 2025 Officially Released: Here’s How to Download

Key Details at a Glance

Exam Dates: March 21 to April 4, 2025

March 21 to April 4, 2025 Hall Ticket Availability: Regular, private, and vocational students

Regular, private, and vocational students Mandatory Document: No entry to exam centers without the admit card

How to Download TS SSC Hall Ticket 2025

Follow these steps to download your admit card:

Visit bse.telangana.gov.in. Click the “TS SSC Hall Ticket 2025” link. Enter your district, date of birth, school name, and other required details. Download and print a copy for exam day.

Note: Double-check the following details on the hall ticket:

Student’s name, parents’ names, and gender

Exam center address and medium of instruction

Date of birth and exam timetable

Report discrepancies to your school or the BSE immediately.

TS SSC Exam 2025 Schedule

The exams will run from March 21 to April 4, 2025, with strict reporting guidelines:

Arrive 30 minutes early to avoid last-minute delays.

to avoid last-minute delays. Exams begin at 9:30 AM daily.

Top 5 Tips to Ace TS SSC Exams 2025

Stick to a Study Plan: Allocate time wisely for each subject. Solve Previous Years’ Papers: Understand question patterns and time management. Revise Key Topics: Focus on high-weightage chapters in Maths, Science, and Social Studies. Stay Healthy: Sleep 7–8 hours and avoid junk food. Stay Calm: Practice mindfulness or light exercises to reduce stress.

For queries, reach out to:

Address: Board of School Education, Chapel Road, Nampally, Hyderabad – 500001

Board of School Education, Chapel Road, Nampally, Hyderabad – 500001 Phone: 040-23237343

040-23237343 Email: [email protected]

The TS SSC exams are critical for students aiming to pursue higher education. With hall tickets now accessible, candidates should begin revisions and ensure all exam-day requirements are met.

Good luck, Telangana!

