News

Telangana Starts Land Acquisition for Paradise-Bowenpally Corridor

The lands being acquired span multiple areas, including Bholakpur, Thokatta, Sitarampuram, and Bowenpally villages in the Tirumalagiri mandal. Structures such as graveyards, residential apartments, educational institutions, and religious buildings are included in the acquisition.

Syed Mubashir1 December 2024 - 17:22
Telangana Starts Land Acquisition for Paradise-Bowenpally Corridor
Telangana Starts Land Acquisition for Paradise-Bowenpally Corridor

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad District Collector has initiated the land acquisition process for constructing an elevated corridor spanning from Paradise Junction to Dairy Farm Road on National Highway 44. The project aims to enhance connectivity and reduce traffic congestion in key areas of the city.

The acquisition involves a total of 73.16 acres, including both private and defense lands. The corridor will feature a 5.3 km stretch, out of which 4.6 km will be elevated and 0.6 km will comprise an underground tunnel.

Also Read: HYDRA Shocking Report: Majority of Hyderabad’s Lakes Have Vanished

Key Details of the Project

AspectDetails
Total Corridor Length5.3 km
Elevated Portion4.6 km
Underground Tunnel0.6 km
Number of Piers131
Total Land Required73.16 acres
Defense Lands55.85 acres
Private Lands8.41 acres
Land for Tunnel8.90 acres
Project Cost₹1,580 crore

Land Acquisition Details

The lands being acquired span multiple areas, including Bholakpur, Thokatta, Sitarampuram, and Bowenpally villages in the Tirumalagiri mandal. Structures such as graveyards, residential apartments, educational institutions, and religious buildings are included in the acquisition.

Affected Properties:

  • Osmania PG College Arts and Science: 294.81 sq. yards
  • Muslim Graveyard: 4,475.50 sq. yards
  • Musli Bard Graveyard: 3,954.40 sq. yards
  • Police Quarters and ZPHS, Bowenpally: 1,968.10 sq. yards
  • Other affected sites: Post Office, Cricket Ground, SCB Computer Training Institute, residential apartments, and commercial establishments.
HYDERABAD CORIDORE 1 Telangana Starts Land Acquisition for Paradise-Bowenpally Corridor

Corridor Features

The six-lane elevated corridor will have two ramps near Bowenpally junction to ensure seamless traffic flow. The corridor has been designed as a double-decker structure, accommodating a Metro rail line in the future.

Additionally, a separate elevated corridor covering 18.12 km from Paradise Junction to Shamirpet at the ORR junction is being planned at a cost of ₹3,619 crore.

Background and Timeline

  • March 1, 2024: The Defense Ministry allotted lands for the project after persistent appeals by the Telangana State Government.
  • March 9, 2024: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy laid the foundation stone at Kandlakoya.

The project highlights Telangana’s ongoing efforts to improve urban infrastructure and address traffic challenges in Hyderabad.

Tags
Syed Mubashir1 December 2024 - 17:22

Related Articles

Comprehensive Household Survey Successfully Conducted at MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s Residence

Comprehensive Household Survey Successfully Conducted at MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s Residence

1 December 2024 - 15:38
Fact-Checker Zubair Faces Fresh FIR: Accused of Threatening India's Sovereignty

Fact-Checker Zubair Faces Fresh FIR: Accused of Threatening India’s Sovereignty

29 November 2024 - 19:00
Towards a new dawn: GIO's 3-day Fest promises 'halal entertainment' to Muslim girls

Towards a new dawn: GIO’s 3-day Fest promises ‘halal entertainment’ to Muslim girls

29 November 2024 - 18:39
ED restores Rs 25 crore to bank in money laundering case

ED restores Rs 25 crore to bank in money laundering case

29 November 2024 - 18:22
Back to top button