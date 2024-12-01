Telangana Starts Land Acquisition for Paradise-Bowenpally Corridor
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad District Collector has initiated the land acquisition process for constructing an elevated corridor spanning from Paradise Junction to Dairy Farm Road on National Highway 44. The project aims to enhance connectivity and reduce traffic congestion in key areas of the city.
The acquisition involves a total of 73.16 acres, including both private and defense lands. The corridor will feature a 5.3 km stretch, out of which 4.6 km will be elevated and 0.6 km will comprise an underground tunnel.
Key Details of the Project
|Aspect
|Details
|Total Corridor Length
|5.3 km
|Elevated Portion
|4.6 km
|Underground Tunnel
|0.6 km
|Number of Piers
|131
|Total Land Required
|73.16 acres
|Defense Lands
|55.85 acres
|Private Lands
|8.41 acres
|Land for Tunnel
|8.90 acres
|Project Cost
|₹1,580 crore
Land Acquisition Details
The lands being acquired span multiple areas, including Bholakpur, Thokatta, Sitarampuram, and Bowenpally villages in the Tirumalagiri mandal. Structures such as graveyards, residential apartments, educational institutions, and religious buildings are included in the acquisition.
Affected Properties:
- Osmania PG College Arts and Science: 294.81 sq. yards
- Muslim Graveyard: 4,475.50 sq. yards
- Musli Bard Graveyard: 3,954.40 sq. yards
- Police Quarters and ZPHS, Bowenpally: 1,968.10 sq. yards
- Other affected sites: Post Office, Cricket Ground, SCB Computer Training Institute, residential apartments, and commercial establishments.
Corridor Features
The six-lane elevated corridor will have two ramps near Bowenpally junction to ensure seamless traffic flow. The corridor has been designed as a double-decker structure, accommodating a Metro rail line in the future.
Additionally, a separate elevated corridor covering 18.12 km from Paradise Junction to Shamirpet at the ORR junction is being planned at a cost of ₹3,619 crore.
Background and Timeline
- March 1, 2024: The Defense Ministry allotted lands for the project after persistent appeals by the Telangana State Government.
- March 9, 2024: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy laid the foundation stone at Kandlakoya.
The project highlights Telangana’s ongoing efforts to improve urban infrastructure and address traffic challenges in Hyderabad.