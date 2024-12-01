Telangana Starts Land Acquisition for Paradise-Bowenpally Corridor

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad District Collector has initiated the land acquisition process for constructing an elevated corridor spanning from Paradise Junction to Dairy Farm Road on National Highway 44. The project aims to enhance connectivity and reduce traffic congestion in key areas of the city.

The acquisition involves a total of 73.16 acres, including both private and defense lands. The corridor will feature a 5.3 km stretch, out of which 4.6 km will be elevated and 0.6 km will comprise an underground tunnel.

Key Details of the Project

Aspect Details Total Corridor Length 5.3 km Elevated Portion 4.6 km Underground Tunnel 0.6 km Number of Piers 131 Total Land Required 73.16 acres Defense Lands 55.85 acres Private Lands 8.41 acres Land for Tunnel 8.90 acres Project Cost ₹1,580 crore

Land Acquisition Details

The lands being acquired span multiple areas, including Bholakpur, Thokatta, Sitarampuram, and Bowenpally villages in the Tirumalagiri mandal. Structures such as graveyards, residential apartments, educational institutions, and religious buildings are included in the acquisition.

Affected Properties:

Osmania PG College Arts and Science: 294.81 sq. yards

294.81 sq. yards Muslim Graveyard: 4,475.50 sq. yards

4,475.50 sq. yards Musli Bard Graveyard: 3,954.40 sq. yards

3,954.40 sq. yards Police Quarters and ZPHS, Bowenpally: 1,968.10 sq. yards

1,968.10 sq. yards Other affected sites: Post Office, Cricket Ground, SCB Computer Training Institute, residential apartments, and commercial establishments.

Corridor Features

The six-lane elevated corridor will have two ramps near Bowenpally junction to ensure seamless traffic flow. The corridor has been designed as a double-decker structure, accommodating a Metro rail line in the future.

Additionally, a separate elevated corridor covering 18.12 km from Paradise Junction to Shamirpet at the ORR junction is being planned at a cost of ₹3,619 crore.

Background and Timeline

March 1, 2024: The Defense Ministry allotted lands for the project after persistent appeals by the Telangana State Government.

The Defense Ministry allotted lands for the project after persistent appeals by the Telangana State Government. March 9, 2024: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy laid the foundation stone at Kandlakoya.

The project highlights Telangana’s ongoing efforts to improve urban infrastructure and address traffic challenges in Hyderabad.