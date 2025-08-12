Telangana to Build Over 13,000 km of Roads in 34 Packages, Says Deputy CM

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka stated that the entire Cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, is committed to large-scale road development in the state.

He said the People’s Government, which fought hard to achieve a separate state, is now determined to fulfil the goals for which Telangana was formed.

“Roads are symbols of civilization. With road development, goods produced in remote areas can be transported anywhere with ease. Road construction will help industries grow, thereby creating employment and income for the youth of the state. The state government is not only focusing on welfare programs but, as part of Telangana’s Rising, is also advancing infrastructure, industries, education, and healthcare sectors,” he said.

Speaking at the HAM roads meeting held at HITEX on Tuesday, Bhatti Vikramarka said that under the Panchayat Raj department, the government has decided to develop 7,947 km of roads through 17 packages, and under the Roads and Buildings department, to develop 5,190 km of roads through another 17 packages.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the government would call for tenders and start the works for the road projects approved by the Cabinet at the earliest. To financially encourage contractors, a meeting with bankers was also arranged.

He noted that the government is aware of the contractors’ problems, adding that the previous rulers had entered into agreements for development works worth ₹1.75 lakh crore and issued tokens for works worth ₹45,000 crore, but failed to clear those dues, leaving behind a financial burden for the present administration.

“With the Chief Minister, Ministers, and government secretaries focusing on the matter, the financial situation is gradually improving, and the government is working to overcome the difficulties faced by contractors,” he assured.

Bhatti stressed that the government considers contractors, industrialists, and investors as partners in wealth creation, and works with a humanitarian approach. Keeping traffic needs in view, he noted that some roads in the state still need to be converted into four-lane roads and instructed officials to prepare that list quickly, place it before the Cabinet, and seek approval.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the state government will contribute 40 percent towards funding for HAM roads and is working to mobilise the necessary resources, assuring that contractors will not face difficulties in the future. He reiterated that contractors should be partners in Telangana’s Rising and that small contractors will be given opportunities in HAM road works.