Telangana transport minister urges RTC employees not to go on strike

Hyderabad: Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has appealed to the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) employees not to proceed with their proposed strike on May 6, citing the inconvenience it could cause to the public.

Minister Meets With Union Leaders

The appeal came after leaders of various TGSRTC employees’ unions met with the minister to express their concerns and grievances. Prabhakar assured them that the state government is committed to resolving their issues and is ready for an open dialogue.

Also Read: Eat These Leaves on an Empty Stomach for a Month – See Amazing Health Benefits!

Government Prioritizing RTC Welfare

Minister Prabhakar emphasized that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and his administration prioritize the welfare of RTC employees and the improvement of public transport services. He urged union leaders to consider the positive changes already made and not hinder the progress by going on strike.

RTC Recovering After Years of Neglect

Highlighting the current financial recovery of the RTC, the minister criticized the previous BRS-led government for its decade-long negligence. “Not a single new bus was purchased, and not a single job was created in those 10 years,” he stated, also accusing the previous administration of misusing employee Provident Fund (PF) and Cooperative Credit Society (CCS) funds.

Congress Government’s Contributions to RTC

Since taking office, the Congress government has taken several steps to support RTC, including:

Payment of ₹400 crore towards employee bonds

Clearance of ₹1,039 crore in pending PF arrears

Payment of ₹345 crore in CCS arrears

Approval of 3,038 new jobs and 1,500 compassionate appointments

CM Revanth Reddy Also Appeals for Cooperation

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had previously made a direct appeal to the employees, emphasizing that RTC has just started earning profits. He reassured them that the profits would be used for their welfare, encouraging the unions to work together with the government for the organisation’s future.

Employees Urged to Reconsider Strike Decision

With the state’s financial situation still strained, both the Chief Minister and the Transport Minister urged employees to reconsider their decision for the greater good. They highlighted that the employees have a shared responsibility in protecting and revitalizing the RTC.