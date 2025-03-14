Telangana Tunnel Collapse: Advanced Robotic Equipment Deployed to Speed Up Rescue Operation

Nagarkurnool: In a significant development, an autonomous hydraulic-powered robot equipped with advanced machinery has been deployed to expedite the search operation for the seven individuals trapped inside the collapsed SLBC (Srisailam Left Bank Canal) tunnel in Telangana.

High-Tech Machinery Deployed for Rescue

The equipment, which includes a 30 HP capacity liquid ring vacuum pump and a vacuum tank machine, is expected to facilitate the quick removal of soil and debris, an official statement said. Unlike manual digging, the use of autonomous hydraulic-powered robots will significantly enhance the speed of soil clearance.

With the help of a conveyor belt system, nearly 620 cubic meters of soil and muck can be removed per hour, ensuring a more efficient rescue operation.

Also Read: Telangana Sizzles as Temperatures Soar Beyond 40°C in Multiple Regions!

State and National Agencies Join Efforts

The State Special Chief Secretary (Disaster Management), Arvind Kumar, has been overseeing the ongoing search and rescue efforts. Various teams, including those from the Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Singareni Collieries, Hyderabad-based robotics firms, and Human Remains Detection Dogs (HRDD), have been actively participating in the mission.

Casualties and Trapped Individuals

So far, the body of Gurpreet Singh, a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) operator, was recovered on March 9 and handed over to his family in Punjab.

The seven individuals who remain trapped include:

Manoj Kumar (Uttar Pradesh)

Sunny Singh (Jammu & Kashmir)

Gurpreet Singh (Punjab)

Sandeep Sahu, Jegta Xess, and Anuj Sahu (Jharkhand)

Incident Overview

The tragic incident occurred on February 22, when a portion of the SLBC tunnel collapsed, trapping eight individuals, including engineers and laborers, inside. Rescue teams have been working tirelessly for over three weeks to locate and retrieve the missing workers.

With the latest deployment of advanced robotic technology, officials hope to speed up the search efforts and improve the chances of recovery.