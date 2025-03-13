Telangana Sizzles as Temperatures Soar Beyond 40°C in Multiple Regions!

Hyderabad: The summer heat has arrived early in Telangana, with temperatures soaring above 40°C in several districts. Typically, extreme summer conditions begin after Ugadi, but this year, the heatwave started even before Holi, causing discomfort for residents.

Telangana Records High Temperatures

On Thursday (March 13), multiple regions in Telangana recorded scorching temperatures:

Lingapur (Nirmal district) recorded the highest temperature at 40.7°C.

Hyderabad (Falaknuma) recorded the lowest temperature at 37.1°C.

Other districts like Nirmal, Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and Kamareddy also saw temperatures exceeding 40°C, leaving residents struggling with the intense heat.

IMD Issues Heatwave Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning for Telangana, predicting a further rise in temperatures from March 13 to March 18.

Precautionary Measures for Public

Authorities have advised citizens to:

Avoid stepping out during peak afternoon hours unless necessary.

Stay hydrated and wear light-colored, breathable clothing.

Use protective gear like hats and sunglasses when outdoors.

Take extra precautions for children, the elderly, and pets during extreme heat conditions.

With the early arrival of summer, experts predict that April and May could witness even higher temperatures, making it crucial for people to follow safety guidelines to avoid heat-related illnesses.