Telangana’s New Scrappage Policy Explained – What Owners Need to Know!

Hyderabad: With outdated vehicles contributing to pollution and posing safety risks, the Telangana government has decided to implement a vehicle scrappage policy.

The initiative aims to phase out old vehicles, reduce emissions, and promote eco-friendly alternatives.

Delhi’s Model Inspires Telangana’s Decision

The move follows Delhi’s ban on refueling 15-year-old vehicles, a step taken to curb pollution levels in the national capital. Telangana is now gearing up to introduce similar measures to ensure that unfit vehicles do not operate on the roads.

Government’s Plan for Old Vehicles

Under the new scrappage policy, the government will:

Identify and deregister vehicles beyond their operational lifespan .

. Encourage vehicle owners to scrap their old vehicles by offering incentives .

by offering . Establish designated scrappage centers across the state to streamline the process.

Benefits for Vehicle Owners

Owners who opt to scrap their outdated vehicles will receive:

Financial incentives or tax rebates on purchasing new vehicles.

or on purchasing new vehicles. Eco-friendly alternatives to help reduce pollution.

to help reduce pollution. Better road safety, as old and poorly maintained vehicles often lead to accidents.

Scrappage Centers and Implementation

The Telangana government has identified key locations to set up scrappage centers. These centers will ensure the safe dismantling and recycling of old vehicles, preventing environmental hazards.

Public Awareness and Next Steps

Authorities are urging vehicle owners to comply with the new policy to help create a cleaner and safer road environment. Further details on scrappage centers and incentive structures will be announced soon.