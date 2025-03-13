Shocking! Fire at NIT Warangal Hostel Exposes Major Safety Lapses

Warangal: A major fire broke out in Room No. 1244 of Rammapa Hostel at NIT Warangal on Wednesday, raging for over half an hour before any firefighting efforts were initiated.

The incident has sparked concerns over fire safety measures in the hostel.

Students Allege Lack of Fire Safety Measures

According to students, the hostel lacked proper fire safety equipment. Although a fire hose was installed, it had no water supply, and there were no functional fire alarms or fire extinguishers on the affected floor.

“The hostel building has a fire hose, but it has no water. There is no fire alarm system, and there were no working fire extinguishers on the entire floor. Students had to bring them from elsewhere to put out the fire,” said a student.

Authorities Criticized for Poor Response

Students further claimed that the fire brigade was not informed by hostel authorities. Instead, security personnel and staff were asked to handle the situation.

Additionally, students attempting to record the incident on their phones were reportedly reprimanded by the chief warden, who allegedly threw away their phones to prevent documentation of the incident, claimed a student.

Investigation and Accountability Demanded

The fire has raised serious concerns about safety standards in NIT Warangal hostels. Students and parents are demanding a thorough investigation into the negligence and immediate improvements in fire safety measures across the campus.

Authorities are yet to release an official statement regarding the incident.