Telangana Weather Alert: Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall Forecast for September 13, 2025

HYDERABAD: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a significant weather warning for Telangana, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall for Saturday, September 13, 2025. The alert, prompted by a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal, places five districts under a severe warning while 19 others are under a yellow alert for heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds.

The forecast indicates that this weather pattern will bring widespread rainfall across the state, continuing an active monsoon spell that has already impacted several regions.

High Alert for Five Districts

The IMD has issued its most severe warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in five specific districts. These areas are expected to receive rainfall ranging from 64.5-115.5mm (heavy) to 115.6-204.4mm (very heavy).

The districts under this high alert are:

Nirmal

Nizamabad

Sangareddy

Medak

Kamareddy

Yellow Alert Issued for 19 Districts

A yellow alert, indicating a warning to be aware, has been issued for 19 other districts. These areas are expected to experience heavy rainfall at isolated locations.

The districts under the yellow alert include:

Adilabad

KomuramBheem Asifabad

Mancherial

Jagtial

Rajanna Sircilla

Jayashankar Bhupalpally

Mulugu

Bhadradri Kothagudem

Khammam

Nalgonda

Suryapet

Mahabubabad

Warangal

Hanumakonda

Rangareddy

Hyderabad

Medchal-Malkajgiri

Vikarabad

Mahabubnagar

Weather Pattern and General Forecast

According to the IMD, the current weather system is driven by a low-pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal. This system is expected to cause light to moderate rain or thundershowers at most places across Telangana on September 13.

Additionally, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of the state.

Extended Weather Outlook

This rainfall activity is part of a broader weather pattern affecting Telangana from September 12 to September 15, 2025. The IMD forecast for the surrounding days includes:

September 14: Continued heavy rainfall warnings for multiple districts.

Continued heavy rainfall warnings for multiple districts. September 15: Heavy rainfall is expected in districts including Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, and Wanaparthy.

This follows heavy rainfall on September 12 in six other districts, indicating a sustained period of wet weather.

Potential Impact and Official Advisories

The IMD has categorized the risk level as HIGH, warning of several potential impacts due to the intense rainfall. Authorities and residents are advised to take necessary precautions.

Expected Impacts:

Water pooling on roads and in low-lying areas.

Significant traffic congestion at most locations.

Wet and slippery road conditions.

Risk of falling trees and electric poles.

Potential for disruptions to electricity, water, and other services.

Clogged drainage systems, restricting movement.

Officials have recommended that municipal corporations issue necessary advisories for water clearance and that traffic departments regulate vehicle movement as needed.

Recent Rainfall in the State

This alert comes as several parts of Telangana have already recorded substantial rainfall. Since Thursday morning, Huzurabad in Karimnagar registered 221.5mm of rain, while Mallampally in Mulugu and Chigurumamidi in Karimnagar each received over 215mm. The state capital, Hyderabad, also experienced lighter showers, with 6mm recorded in Saidabad. The ongoing rains have led to a drop in temperature, with Adilabad district recording a low of 28.7°C.