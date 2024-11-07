Telangana’s 2025 Polls: Are You on the Voter List? CEO Urges Public to Act Before November Deadline

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), C. Sudharshan Reddy, convened a crucial meeting on Wednesday with representatives from various political parties to discuss the 2025 Special Summary Revision (SSR) of the Electoral Roll. The meeting focused on reviewing the current status of the Electoral Roll and efforts to enhance its accuracy and inclusivity ahead of the upcoming elections.

The CEO informed the attendees that the integrated Draft Electoral Roll was published on October 29, 2024, and would remain open for corrections and updates until November 28, 2024. Reddy encouraged political party representatives to actively participate by submitting suggestions to improve the voter list, ensuring that all eligible citizens are included.

Political Parties Present at the Meeting

Political party representatives from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC), Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) attended the meeting.

Efforts for Inclusivity in the Electoral Roll

CEO Reddy emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring inclusivity by prioritizing the inclusion of marginalized groups in the electoral rolls. These groups include the Third Gender, Persons with Disabilities (PwD), and Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs). The aim is to achieve a more comprehensive and representative voter list.

Special Campaign Days for Voter Verification

To assist the public in verifying and updating their voter details, the CEO’s office has scheduled special campaign days on November 9 and 10, 2024. During these days, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will be stationed at polling booths to assist voters in submitting Form-8 applications for corrections or updates.



The claims and objections period, running from October 29 to November 28, 2024, allows citizens the opportunity to apply for inclusion, make corrections, or raise objections to the electoral roll. Voters can submit their applications online through the Voter Helpline App or the official website (voters.eci.gov.in), or offline with the help of BLOs and other designated officials.

New Electoral Roll for Graduates’ and Teachers’ Constituencies

Reddy also announced the preparation of a new electoral roll specifically for Graduates’ and Teachers’ constituencies. An update on the number of forms received, processed, and pending as of November 5, 2024, was also provided, demonstrating the significant progress made in the revision process.

Call for Public Participation

The CEO’s office encouraged all eligible citizens to take part in the SSR-2025 process, underlining the importance of participating in the democratic process by ensuring their names are included in the voter list.

With the deadline for corrections and updates fast approaching, the government is urging citizens to take full advantage of the opportunities provided to verify and update their voter information.