Telangana to Launch Phase II of Integrated Schools with 15,000 Students in Nov

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has announced the launch of Phase II of the state’s integrated school’s initiative, set to take place on November 14, in conjunction with Children’s Day celebrations. This new phase will expand the program, which aims to provide quality education across the state by constructing schools on 20-25 acres in each assembly constituency.

During his announcement on November 6, the Chief Minister engaged with students from Mahatma Jyotiba Phule social welfare hostels, schools, and colleges in the Vyra and Madhira constituencies. He expressed the government’s commitment to improving education, healthcare, and employment opportunities for all citizens.

Phase II Progress and Government Commitment to Education

Revanth Reddy stated that Phase II of the integrated school’s initiative is on track to be completed by the next academic year. These schools are being constructed with the goal of enhancing the quality of education in the state’s rural and urban areas.



The Chief Minister highlighted recent advancements in the education sector, including the promotion of 21,000 teachers and the filling of 11,062 teacher vacancies. He urged students to take an active role in shaping the future of the nation.

Addressing Social Issues and Fostering Holistic Development

In his address, Reddy also addressed concerns about drug addiction among students, urging them to report any information related to drug trafficking by calling Dial-100. He further emphasized the importance of sports in the overall development of students and announced plans for the establishment of a sports university in the state to encourage athletic participation.

The launch of Phase II of the integrated schools will mark another significant step in Telangana’s ongoing efforts to provide accessible and high-quality education to its students, empowering them for future success.