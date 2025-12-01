Telangana’s AI University to become operational in two months

Hyderabad: The Artificial Intelligence University, being established with the technical collaboration of some of the world’s top universities, will be launched within the next two months, announced Telangana’s Minister for Information Technology and Industries, Duddilla Sridhar Babu, on Monday.

He said the initiative will provide advanced training in emerging technologies to software engineers and students who are completing their studies.

The upcoming AI University, opening in the next two months with support from leading global institutions, will drive large-scale reskilling and upskilling for engineers and students entering the AI era.

The minister stated this at the inauguration of the Covalent AI Innovation Centre.

Sridhar Babu said the rapid growth of AI has made it essential for professionals—whether in coding or other technology domains—to upgrade their skills. The upcoming AI University will serve as a platform for reskilling and upskilling, equipping the workforce with cutting-edge capabilities.

The IT minister said that while Silicon Valley represents global technology leadership, Shenzhen symbolises world-class production, and Singapore stands for discipline and good governance—Hyderabad is emerging as a unique combination of all three. He added that no other city in India offers an ecosystem as conducive and supportive as Hyderabad.

“Hyderabad now stands at the top as the city with the highest number of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in the country. Leading global banking and financial institutions have chosen Hyderabad for establishing their GCCs, which is a matter of immense pride. The city has also made remarkable progress in the life sciences sector—one-third of the vaccines produced in India are manufactured here, and numerous healthcare innovation centres are coming up. This kind of ecosystem is unmatched elsewhere,” the minister said.

He attributed these achievements to the strong commitment and clear vision of the government.

He noted that Covalent Centre currently employs around 500 engineers, and Covalent plans to expand rapidly by creating 3,000 new jobs over the next two years.

The minister specially commended Covalent Chairman C.V. Subramanyam, highlighting his inspiring journey—starting with just 18 employees decades ago under the name Cigniti, and building it into a global organisation employing thousands today.

Covalent Chairman Subramanyam, IT & Industries Special Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar, Government IT Advisor Saikrishna, and UK Deputy High Commissioner Gareth Wynn Owen participated in the event.