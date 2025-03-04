Telangana’s Call Center for LRS: Everything You Need to Know Before March 31

Hyderabad: Aimed at assisting citizens applying for the Layout Regularization Scheme (LRS), the Telangana government has established a dedicated call center at the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). The toll-free number for the call center is 1800 599 8838, where individuals can get information and resolve queries related to the LRS application process.

Key Features of the LRS 2020 Website and Call Center

Earlier, the government also launched an LRS 2020 website to provide convenience for plot owners. The website offers a variety of features for the public to access without needing to log in. Some key features of the site include:

Checking application status

Approval proceedings

Fee details

Shortfall details

Rejection letters

This is a significant step toward providing more transparency and easier access for citizens navigating the LRS process.

25% Discount for Early Payments

Eligible plot owners are encouraged to make payments before March 31 to avail a 25% discount on the regularization charges and pro-rata open space charges. The HMDA has ensured that all LRS applications with completed payments will be processed within 10 days.

Amendments to LRS Rules

In a recent move, the state government has amended the rules allowing the registration of unregistered plots in unauthorized layouts. This applies to cases where at least 10% of plots were sold via registered sale deed before August 26, 2020, irrespective of whether owners applied under LRS 2020.

For applicants whose LRS 2020 applications are rejected, the HMDA will refund 90% of the amount paid with a 10% deduction toward processing charges. The following procedural updates are also in place:

Plots within 200 meters of water bodies/lakes will have their applications processed by the Revenue and Irrigation Department .

will have their applications processed by the . For plots not in prohibited areas , including lakes or water bodies , the provisional LRS fee notice will be automatically generated, allowing applicants to avail the 25% rebate if paid by March 31 .

, including , the provisional LRS fee notice will be automatically generated, allowing applicants to avail the . Applicants can choose to pay pro-rata open space charges at the time of building permission but will not be eligible for the rebate in that case.

The establishment of the HMDA call center and the improvements in the LRS 2020 website will make the process of regularizing plots simpler for residents in Telangana. The government urges all eligible plot owners to act quickly, complete their payments by March 31, and benefit from the 25% discount.

This move marks a key milestone in simplifying the regulatory process for plot owners and ensuring that citizens have the support they need throughout the LRS application process.