Telangana’s First-Year Intermediate Textbooks Ready, Dispatch to Colleges Underway

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has made significant progress in the timely printing and distribution of textbooks for the academic year 2025-26. This move aims to benefit over 9.5 lakh intermediate students across Telangana, including approximately 1.7 lakh students enrolled in government junior colleges.

First Year Textbooks Printing Completed by Telugu Academy

S. Krishna Aditya, Director of Intermediate Education, confirmed that the printing of first-year textbooks has been successfully completed by the Telugu Academy. The dispatch process to government junior colleges is currently underway and is expected to be completed by the first week of June 2025.

Second Year Textbooks Printing and Distribution to be Completed Soon

The printing of second-year textbooks is also scheduled to be finished by the first week of June. To ensure smooth and timely delivery, special officers have been appointed to coordinate with government college principals across the state.

Partnership with TGSRTC Ensures Efficient Statewide Delivery

To facilitate effective textbook distribution, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has partnered with Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC). This collaboration aims to achieve 100% delivery of textbooks by mid-June 2025, ensuring that students receive their learning materials without any delays.