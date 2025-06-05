Two-Year-Old Vanishes Overnight; Police Crack Case in Record Time

Telangana: In a swift and commendable operation, Kamareddy police successfully rescued a two-year-old boy who had been kidnapped in the early hours of Wednesday. The accused — identified as Pallapu Raju and Pallapu Sharada from Domakonda — were arrested within three hours of the crime.

Incident Report: Child Abducted While Parents Slept

The incident occurred on Tuesday night, when Makkala Narsimloo, a resident of Gurijakunta village in Bhiknoor mandal, was sleeping with his wife and son, Harshith, at a fast food centre on Sircilla Road. The couple woke up to find their son missing and immediately filed a complaint with the local police.

Immediate Action by Police and Formation of Special Teams

Upon receiving the complaint, Kamareddy Superintendent of Police M. Sharath Chandra directed the formation of three special police teams to investigate the matter. The teams, under the leadership of ASP Bokka Chaitanya Reddy, launched a detailed search operation.

Using CCTV surveillance footage and technical intelligence, the police tracked the movements of the accused and identified them as Raju and Sharada, who had taken the child to Kamareddy railway station and used him for begging.

Swift Rescue Operation and Child Reunited With Family

The police swiftly located the suspects and rescued the child safely. He was reunited with his parents, bringing relief to the family and the community.

Officials Warn of Strict Action Against Child Trafficking

Speaking to the media, Assistant Superintendent of Police Chaitanya Reddy warned that strict legal action will be taken against anyone involved in child kidnapping or exploitation. The Kamareddy Circle Inspector Chandrasekhar Reddy, SI Sriram, and other officers were commended for their rapid and effective response.