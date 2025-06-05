Affordable Beast? Vivo T4 Ultra Launching Soon with Premium Specs

Vivo has officially announced that it will launch its new smartphone, the Vivo T4 Ultra, in India on Wednesday, June 11, at 12 PM IST. The event will be streamed live via Vivo India’s digital platforms, where full specifications, pricing, and availability will be revealed.

“Turbo Performance at Its Finest”: A Power-Packed Mid-Range Device

Marketed with the tagline “Turbo performance at its finest,” the Vivo T4 Ultra is positioned as a performance-focused mid-range smartphone. Vivo aims to cater to users who seek flagship-grade features without the premium price tag. The company hints at industry-first innovations in this segment.

Vivo T4 Ultra Key Highlight: 10x Telephoto Macro Zoom

The biggest standout feature of the T4 Ultra is its 10x telephoto macro zoom, an offering rarely seen in its price category. This feature is expected to significantly enhance both long-range and close-up photography, making the phone ideal for content creators and photography enthusiasts.

Quad-Curved 1.5K Display for a Premium Feel

The Vivo T4 Ultra will feature a 1.5K quad-curved AMOLED display, expected to be 6.67 inches in size with a 120Hz refresh rate. The curved design not only enhances aesthetic appeal but also contributes to a more immersive multimedia experience.

Leaked Specs: MediaTek Dimensity Chipset & 90W Fast Charging

While Vivo has not released complete specifications, leaks suggest the phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300-series chipset, offering excellent performance for gaming, multitasking, and overall speed. The device is also rumored to support 90W fast charging, allowing users to recharge their phones in a matter of minutes.

Vivo T4 Ultra Camera: Dual 50MP Sensors Expected

Reports suggest the smartphone will be equipped with a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor along with a 50MP periscope telephoto lens, offering a versatile and powerful camera setup. If confirmed, these features would typically be seen in high-end flagship devices.

Software: Funtouch OS 15 Based on Android 15

The T4 Ultra is likely to run Funtouch OS 15, based on the latest Android 15. This means users can expect new Android features, improved security, and better system performance right out of the box.

Vivo T4 Ultra Launch: Where to Watch

The launch event will be streamed live on Vivo India’s YouTube, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and other official platforms. Pricing, sale dates, and offers will be disclosed during the event.