Telangana’s Monument to Martyrs Still Unfinished: What’s Holding It Back?

Hyderabad: The Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial, erected to honor the brave souls who fought for the separate state of Telangana, has been a subject of much anticipation since its unveiling two years ago. Despite the grandeur of the memorial, the public has yet to be allowed to visit the monument or its proposed museum, which is still under development by the current Congress government.

A Historic Monument Yet to Open to Public

The Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial, located near Lumbini Park on the banks of Hussain Sagar, is spread over 3.2 acres and is designed as one of the most iconic structures of its kind. Built at a cost of around Rs 131 crore, this grand monument is made of stainless steel without adhesives, a remarkable engineering feat. Despite the attention the structure has garnered, visitors have not been granted access to the premises due to unfinished works and a lack of proper facilities.

The project was initially rushed by the previous BRS government, and several associated projects, including the planned martyrs’ museum, remain incomplete. As a result, the memorial stands as a decorative structure rather than a fully functional public space.

Unfulfilled Promises of a Museum and Educational Spaces

The Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial was designed to house several features to educate future generations about the state’s history and the sacrifices made for its creation. The plans included a museum dedicated to the lives of the martyrs, special halls for documentaries on the Telangana movements, and a library focused on Telangana’s history and culture. These promises remain largely unfulfilled, with no major steps taken by the government to establish these facilities.

Furthermore, a restaurant was proposed at the top of the building, offering panoramic views of the city, but this, too, remains in the planning stage. The ground floor of the building was intended to showcase portraits, historical symbols, and galleries dedicated to the martyrs’ sacrifices. However, as of now, no exhibitions or installations have been set up.

Need for Independent Management

Many suggest that to bring the Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial to life, a dedicated society should be formed for its maintenance and development, rather than leaving the responsibility to government agencies. Such a society could ensure that the memorial not only becomes a major tourist attraction but also a center of learning, celebrating the history and struggles of Telangana’s people.

In comparison, the ongoing efforts to create a museum at the Ambedkar Statue on Necklace Road, which is being developed by the HMDA, are gaining traction. Many argue that a similar approach for the Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial could expedite the process and allow visitors to experience the monument within a shorter span of time.

A Monument of Pride and Potential

The Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial stands as a symbol of the courage and determination of the state’s martyrs, but it has yet to fully fulfill its potential as a site of historical significance. With continued political will and concerted efforts, the memorial and its associated museum could become a powerful reminder of the struggles faced during the Telangana movement.

It’s time for the Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial to step beyond its decorative state and fully honor the sacrifices of those who fought for the state’s creation.