From Villages to the World: Telangana’s Plan to Skill Its Youth for Global Jobs: CM Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has once again asserted that education is the sole means to secure a better future for the poor, emphasizing that the government is prepared to allocate whatever funds are necessary for their education. He stated that the government is resolutely working to provide education to the underprivileged and integrate them as productive members of society.

The Chief Minister addressed a gathering on Wednesday during the housewarming ceremony of an ‘Indiramma Indlu’ in Bendalapadu village, Aswaraopeta assembly constituency. Ministers Ponguleti and Vakiti Srihari were also present on the occasion.

“The government has no more land left to distribute to the poor,” the Chief Minister said. “The only way to alleviate the suffering of a poor person is through education. With the resolve to educate all of you and make you useful members of society, we are establishing integrated residential schools in all 200 assembly constituencies. We have also increased the diet and cosmetic allowances for hostel students.”

He further elaborated, “Along with enhancing local employment opportunities, we aim to provide job prospects in countries like Singapore, South Korea, and Japan. To this end, we have converted all ITIs into Advanced Technology Centres. For the lives of the poor to improve, and for them to participate in governance, we need engineers, doctors, and IAS and IPS officers from among them. Education is the only path to this. Study. Ask for whatever you need to achieve this. The poor must rise from waiting for others’ help to becoming helpers of others.”

The Chief Minister affirmed that the government is implementing the Indiramma Indlu housing scheme flawlessly. He praised Minister Ponguleti for effectively managing his department and realizing the dream of homeownership for 4.5 lakh poor families in the first phase.

Reflecting on his background, he said, “We have seen poverty in villages. The reason we can talk about politics from the village to the national level today is because we have experienced what poverty is. We were born in villages. We shared meals with the poor there. It is part of our ethos. That is why we have taken the eradication of poverty as our responsibility and are working towards it.”

MPs Porika Balram and Rajaya Rayapati Rao, MLAs of the combined Khammam district, local public representatives, and officials were present at the event.