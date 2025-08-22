Telugu Film Workers Strike Ends after the intervention of CM Revanth Reddy

The strike by the Telugu Film Industry Employees Federation has officially been called off after an intervention by Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy after almost three weeks of lack of film shoots.

Since the strike started on August 4, it has been precipitated by the demands by the union to have their wages increased by 30%- a demand that has been so far rebuffed by the film creators, hence the total shutdown of the production in Hyderabad film zones, which is a hub not only to the Telugu film industry but also to the Hindi, Tamil, Bengali and other industries.

With the CM in an urgent command, negotiations among the government officials, producers and federation representatives were initiated. These negotiations came up with a solution agreeable to all parties and eventually ended the strike . Even another mega star Chiranjeevi took it to the social media to thank the Chief Minister for his ability to see the light and come to an amicable solution to the dispute, much to everyone’s relief.

Here is what is formally agreed in the negotiated wage agreement structure increment plan: the low-wage employees will get a 15-per cent raise in the first year, 2.5 per cent and 5 per cent hike in the next two years holding a total of 22.5 per cent increase. Workers who earn between 2000 and 5000 daily have been promised 7.5 earn in the first year and 5 percent every year after that. An oversight committee will be established to take care of the gaps and smooth the process of implementation.

Film producers, union leaders and officials held their press brief meeting. Chairman of the Telangana Film Development Corporation, Dil Raju, gave credit to the vision and quick response of the Chief Minister in solving the issue. The crucial role in negotiations was played by Additional Labour Commissioner Gangadhar Eslavath who tried to make the deals reach a compromise.

The regional entertainment industry has begun to gain pace with shooting schedules being fixed to resume at once. M Revanth Reddy reiterated the intention of the state to make Hyderabad the best film hub and to get Hollywood films. The film industry is likely to play a primary role in the vision document of the Telangana Rising that was to be launched on December 9, 2025.