Cold Wave Alert in Telangana, Temperatures to Drop Sharply on November 29 & 30, Says IMD

Hyderabad: Telangana is preparing for a stronger and sharper cold wave, with temperatures already falling across the state. From villages to major towns, people are waking up to fog, mist and biting cold, signalling the peak of winter.

According to the Meteorological Department, the cold wave is affecting northern and central Telangana districts more severely, with early morning hours turning extremely chilly.

IMD Forecast: Severe Cold on November 29 & 30

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the cold wave will intensify further in the coming days.

Key Forecast Highlights

Cold wave to become severe on November 29 and 30

Morning temperatures expected to drop sharply

Fog, mist and dense chill likely in several regions

Minimum temperatures already dipping across multiple districts

Despite the expected changes in the weather pattern, the cold is not likely to ease any time soon.

Cyclone Ditwa May Bring Rains, But Cold to Continue

IMD officials stated that Cyclone Ditwa could bring moderate rainfall to several districts in the first week of December.

However, even with rainfall:

Cold temperatures will continue

Chill factor may increase due to winds

Morning fog may persist

Residents are already reporting shivering mornings and unusually cold nights.

Health Experts Urge Caution During Harsh Weather

Doctors have issued an advisory, especially for:

Children

Senior citizens

People with chronic illnesses

Medical experts recommend avoiding travel:

In early mornings

During late nights

In cold, windy conditions

People living in agency and tribal regions, where temperatures fall faster, are advised to stay warm and take additional precautions.

Authorities Told to Stay Alert

The Meteorological Department has suggested that district administrations remain alert due to:

Possibility of cold winds

Visibility issues due to fog

Sudden temperature dips

Officials have been asked to monitor conditions and prepare for emergency responses if required.

As Telangana braces for a strong cold wave on November 29 and 30, the Meteorological Department and health experts urge people to take the warnings seriously. The intensified cold is expected to continue even into early December, making this one of the chilliest phases of winter for the state.

