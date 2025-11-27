Cold Wave Alert in Telangana, Temperatures to Drop Sharply on November 29 & 30, Says IMD
Hyderabad: Telangana is preparing for a stronger and sharper cold wave, with temperatures already falling across the state. From villages to major towns, people are waking up to fog, mist and biting cold, signalling the peak of winter.
Table of Contents
According to the Meteorological Department, the cold wave is affecting northern and central Telangana districts more severely, with early morning hours turning extremely chilly.
IMD Forecast: Severe Cold on November 29 & 30
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the cold wave will intensify further in the coming days.
Also Read: India’s Biggest ID Cleanup, UIDAI Deletes 2 Crore “Ghost” Aadhaar Cards, The Real Reason Behind This Explained
Key Forecast Highlights
- Cold wave to become severe on November 29 and 30
- Morning temperatures expected to drop sharply
- Fog, mist and dense chill likely in several regions
- Minimum temperatures already dipping across multiple districts
Despite the expected changes in the weather pattern, the cold is not likely to ease any time soon.
Cyclone Ditwa May Bring Rains, But Cold to Continue
IMD officials stated that Cyclone Ditwa could bring moderate rainfall to several districts in the first week of December.
However, even with rainfall:
- Cold temperatures will continue
- Chill factor may increase due to winds
- Morning fog may persist
Residents are already reporting shivering mornings and unusually cold nights.
Health Experts Urge Caution During Harsh Weather
Doctors have issued an advisory, especially for:
- Children
- Senior citizens
- People with chronic illnesses
Medical experts recommend avoiding travel:
- In early mornings
- During late nights
- In cold, windy conditions
People living in agency and tribal regions, where temperatures fall faster, are advised to stay warm and take additional precautions.
Authorities Told to Stay Alert
The Meteorological Department has suggested that district administrations remain alert due to:
- Possibility of cold winds
- Visibility issues due to fog
- Sudden temperature dips
Officials have been asked to monitor conditions and prepare for emergency responses if required.
As Telangana braces for a strong cold wave on November 29 and 30, the Meteorological Department and health experts urge people to take the warnings seriously. The intensified cold is expected to continue even into early December, making this one of the chilliest phases of winter for the state.
Stay tuned to Munsif News 24×7 for updated temperature forecasts and safety advisories.