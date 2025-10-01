Tempest Advertising wins big at PRCI’s Chanakya Awards 2025 and MADDYS 2025 Awards

Hyderabad: Tempest Advertising, one of India’s most reputed independent creative agencies, is on a winning streak, securing major national accolades in just two weeks. After clinching Silver at the prestigious MADDYS 2025 Awards for its impactful Fast Fashion campaign last week, Tempest was named Advertising Agency of the Year at the Public Relations Council of India’s Chanakya Awards 2025, marking a remarkable moment of recognition in the agency’s ongoing journey of purpose-led creativity.

This headline award came in addition to multiple wins across categories today, showcasing the depth, versatility, and impact of Tempest’s creative output. Tempest bagged 1 Gold and 4 Silver awards at the PRCI Awards 2025.

The award-winning campaigns were:

● Best Sports Campaign – Tempest Supercats, Tempest Advertising.

● Community Impact Communication – CSR Campaign for Child Sexual Abuse by Tempest Advertising

● Best Social Media Campaign – Cybercity Builders and Developers

● Best Website and Microsite – Kaveri University

● Best Internal Channel Platform – Tempest ICE

“Each of these wins reflects the heart, hustle, and honesty we bring to every campaign,” said Turab Lakdawala, Managing Director of Tempest Advertising.

With over 27 years in the industry, Tempest Advertising continues to evolve, but stays rooted in its founding principle: “Creating ads that make people’s lives better “

These accomplishments are the result of a deeply collaborative culture that spans across all four of Tempest’s offices at Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, and Mumbai.

Every win was a team effort, powered by insight, collaboration, and a shared belief in meaningful communication. The agency’s approach has always centered on truth-led storytelling, where every campaign, whether for a brand or a cause, starts from something authentic, undeniable, and human. That’s what makes the message stick. And that’s what makes the impact last.

