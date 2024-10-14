Tension Erupts in Secunderabad After Idol of Muthyalamma is Vandalized

Hyderabad: Severe tensions have emerged in the Kumari Guda area of Secunderabad after the idol of Muthyalamma was vandalized at a local temple. Residents were awakened by noises coming from the temple at night and managed to apprehend one of the three suspects, who was later handed over to the police after being beaten.

Authorities have registered a case and are currently searching for the other suspects, while reviewing CCTV footage for further leads.

Another temple vandalised by Jihadis in Kummargudda near passport office Secunderabad.



This is the 3rd incident back to back in @revanth_anumula govt.#HindusUnderAttack #HinduTemplesUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/VkBolszYRx — Karunasri Kandukuri (@karunasri4BJP) October 14, 2024

In response to the incident, members of the BJP and Hindu organizations gathered in large numbers at the temple, demanding strict action against those responsible for the attack. To maintain order, police deployed significant forces to the area.

Former Minister T. Srinivas Yadav and Union Minister Kishan Reddy visited the temple to assess the situation and engaged with senior police officials. Yadav expressed the need for strict measures against those inciting religious hatred, emphasizing that the vandalism was an attack on the sentiments of the community. He highlighted the recent celebrations of Durga Navaratri and Bathukamma and condemned the destruction of the idol as a deliberate provocation.

Muthyalamma temple vigraham vandalised in Kurmaguda, Secunderabad. Police arrested one.



They are unable to tolerate us and our temples. Is this because they reached 25% population? Imagine what will happen after they reach 40%. pic.twitter.com/2rNLD6HCJS — Tathvam-asi (@ssaratht) October 14, 2024

Kishan Reddy also urged the government to prevent communal conflicts, noting that the perpetrators had broken gates and targeted Hindu temples. He called for immediate actions against those involved in such attacks and emphasized the necessity for enhanced security measures at temples.