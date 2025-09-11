Tension in Pakistan Camp as Captain Salman Suffers Injury Before India Match

Dubai: The Asia Cup has begun on a dramatic note, and Pakistan has suffered a major setback even before playing their first game. Team captain Salman Agha has sustained a neck muscle injury, forcing him to wear a neck brace and skip practice sessions. This sudden development has left the Pakistan team management deeply worried ahead of the high-voltage encounter against India on Sunday.

Before that, Pakistan is scheduled to face Oman on September 12, but Salman’s availability remains uncertain. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), however, downplayed the concern, stating that the injury is minor and precautionary measures are being taken. Officials expressed confidence that the skipper will regain full fitness before the crucial matches.

Also Read: Internet Blackout Hits Telangana Secretariat: Online Services Paralyzed

Salman Agha, entrusted with the captaincy after senior players Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan stepped down, has been leading the young Pakistan squad under coach Mike Hesson’s guidance. Alongside him, senior batsman Fakhar Zaman remains a key figure in the lineup.

At the pre-tournament press conference, Salman stated that the team is performing well collectively and is highly motivated for the Asia Cup. When asked if India is the clear favorite, Salman replied that “in T20 cricket, no team is a favorite – the game can change in just one or two overs.”

Pakistan recently clinched the tri-series title in the UAE by defeating Afghanistan with a massive 75-run margin, boosting confidence ahead of the Asia Cup. In the group stages, Pakistan is set to face India, UAE, and Oman.