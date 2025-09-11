Internet Blackout Hits Telangana Secretariat: Online Services Paralyzed

Hyderabad: A sudden internet blackout at the Telangana Secretariat has thrown the entire administrative system into chaos. Online services came to a standstill, files were stuck mid-process, and visitors expressed frustration over the unexpected disruption.

Reports suggest that both government officials and citizens visiting the Secretariat faced serious inconvenience due to the outage. Many questioned: “If such a crucial system can’t maintain internet services, how will governance function in the state?”

This comes in the backdrop of the recent controversy surrounding Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s administration, after internet cables attached to TGSPDCL electric poles were cut across Hyderabad, disrupting connectivity in several parts of the city.

Social media users have taken a jibe at the situation, commenting: “Those who dig a pit for others end up falling into it themselves.”

With governance paralyzed and citizens angered, the incident has once again raised sharp questions over the state’s preparedness to handle such crises.